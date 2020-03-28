Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, And Many More Share Their Beauty Tips With Fans

During self-quarantine, several celebrities are taking to their social media handle to share their daily routine with fans. Celebrities can be seen posting pictures and videos on how to keep yourself busy during the lockdown. In the past few days, celebrities like Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, and many more are giving DIY beauty tips for their fans. Here’s taking a look at the beauty tips shared by these Bollywood celebrities.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is an avid social media user and is often seen posting pictures from her professional and personal life. The actor recently took to Instagram to share her homemade face scrubs. The actor posted a picture of the various types of scrubs she made. Check out the picture below.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani recently launched her YouTube channel and is currently making full use of it. The actor recently shared a video on her YouTube channel where she gave fans a tutorial on how to apply makeup. The nine-minute video shared by Disha Patani gives a perfect makeup tutorial that was completely done by her. The actor also confessed that she often does her makeup, which is also quite evident on her social media handle. Check out her tutorial below.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently collaborated with a beauty magazine and shared a few DIY skincare tips. In the video, one can see Ananya Panday using home remedies to drive away tiredness and making her skin glow. The actor also shared a few tips on how to have healthy skin. Check out the video below.

