Krishna Shroff And Her Beau Work Out Together; Disha Patani Is Stunned

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is known to be quite open on social media. The star-kid of Jackie Shroff always shares snippets from her life on social media regularly. However, of late, she has been treating her followers to pictures of herself with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams. The post has already taken the social media world by a storm.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Posts Fun Video With Tiger's Sister Krishna Shroff; Later Deletes It

Krishna Shroff’s sister works out with boyfriend

Krishna Shroff recently took to social media to share a video with her boyfriend. In the video, she is seen working out with her boyfriend where he tries to lift her with his feet. Krishna Shroff tries her best to hold her body strong and straight.

ALSO READ | Krishna Shroff, BF Eban's Mizoram Trip Leaves Fans Unimpressed Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

In the second video, Krishna Shroff is seen soaking in all the sun. She is lying down in her balcony as she bathes herself in the sun. The climate looked very breezy and cool. Krishna Shroff looked stunning in a black bikini.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s post here:

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Attends 'Baaghi 3' Screening At Bandra Along With Sister Krishna Shroff

Many Bollywood celebrities were quick to comment on the videos. However, it was one particular comment that stole away all the attention. Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani commented on the post with fire emojis. Her comment won over the hearts of fans. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff commented with a sad emoji.

Check out Disha Patani’s post here:

(Image credits: Krishna Shroff Instagram)

Krishna Shroff took to social media earlier this year to share pictures with her boyfriend. The couple has been jetting off to various locations across the world and even went out sharing the pictures. Earlier on February 28, 2020, Krishna Jackie Shroff had posted a photo with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. The couple were seen kissing each other. Since then, Eban Hyams has been a regular on Krishna Shroff’s social media.

ALSO READ | 'Scared The Hell Out Of Me': Krishna Shroff's Beau Eban Reacts As She Drives A Lamborghini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.