Disha Patani Is In Awe Of Tiger Shroff's 'body', Hrithik Roshan Gives It A Rating

Tiger Shroff's preparation for his next film — Baaghi 3 — has been the talk of the town for a while now. The actor has been flaunting his toned and chiselled body on the film posters. Sharing yet another deadly picture from Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff wrote that he hopes he can come of this in one piece, as he began the promotions for the film.

Reacting to the picture, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dropped a comment with fire emojis praising his 'Body'. Meanwhile, Tiger's War co-star Hrithik Roshan gave a perfect 10 rating and wrote, "दस नम्बर" [sic]

Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit film series Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. It is the sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

What's next for Tiger?

Tiger, who was appreciated for his performance in War, also has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

