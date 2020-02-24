Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Beautiful Pic With His 'Baaghi 3' Partners Shraddha And Tiger

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020. The release of the movie is fast approaching and will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020. The star cast of the movie is all geared up as they are leaving no stone unturned for promoting their upcoming action-packed thriller.

Riteish Deshmukh will also play a pivotal role in Baaghi 3. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram handle to share a post with his Baaghi 3 partners. The post shared by Riteish Deshmukh featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Riteish addressed his Baaghi 3 partners as "lovely Shraddha Kapoor" and "the hunk Tiger Shroff " in his Instagram caption.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

According to the reports, Riteish Deshmukh will be portraying the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the movie. Recently, the song titled Bhankas was released by the makers of the movie. The song featured Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

The song had a beautiful marriage background with pretty flower decorations. As the songs, Ankita Lokhande will be portraying the role of Riteish's on-screen wife. The song instantly became a hit among the viewers. Bhankas is a catchy number that would make you want to get up and put on your dancing shoes.

Watch the song here:

Baaghi 3 is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. This is the sixth movie of Riteish and Sajid Nadiadwala together. The director-actor duo has worked together for the Housefull franchise.

The trailer of the movie showcased Riteish portraying the character of a police officer who is sent on a mission to Syria and gets attacked by a terrorist organization there. His brother Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) will head to Syria to rescue his brother and the whole story of the movie revolves around it. The trailer has received immense love and appreciation from fans.

Check out the official trailer of the movie here:

