Proud Disha Patani Shares Pictures From Sister Khushboo's Army Training Days

Disha Patani is proud of her baby sister Khushboo and called her the 'best' as she shares a picture from the initial days of her Army training back in 2013. Patani took to her Instagram handle and wrote that Khushboo has changed into a beautiful girl after all the struggles she has gone through. She wrote, "Hats off to you. I can never imagine going through what you went and how you have changed into the most beautiful girl I know. Love you."

In a stunning picture shared by Disha, Khushboo can be seen in boy cut hairstyle inside her army camp, completely unrecognizable. Commenting on the look, Khushboo wrote, "Girl can be boy and boy can be girl .just a matter of hairstyle .look at that .what a cool look." [sic] Disha's rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff liked the picture.

Khusboo Patani is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces.

On the professional front

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang. She also featured in a viral popular song in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.

She will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina in her kitty.

