'Radhe': Salman Khan, Disha Patani Cancel Shoot In Azerbaijan Over Coronavirus Outbreak?

The shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Azerbaijan has been cancelled. According to a report, the cancellation came about following the dangerous spread of Coronavirus. A song and an action sequence was suppoesed to be shot there. Salman Khan and Disha Patani were to travel to Baku in Azerbaijan via Dubai or Doha, the report says.

A unit source mentioned, “Considering the Coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit memebers abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.”

Radhe shoot cancelled?

The report adds that some members of the crew had already left for Baku for prep for the shoot. They have reportedly been called back. This film will be the second one when Salman will work with Disha after Bharat.

Speaking about her role in the film, Disha told PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and actor Govind Namdev. Deepak Dobriyal was to work, too, but could not because of date issues. Speaking to a news agency, the Hindi Medium actor said, “We were going to collaborate on ‘Radhe’ but I couldn’t be part of it due to date issues. It was a positive role. It would be unfair now to talk about the role. We couldn’t adjust the dates as I had the promotions of Angrezi Medium and then another film of mine got pushed so things didn’t work out.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. The film will hit theatres on Eid this year which is in May.

