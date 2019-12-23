Disha Patani Joins Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3', Surprises Fans & Netizens

Bollywood actress Disha Patani in a surprise to all fans and netizens announced that she will now star in Baaghi 3. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. In a video shared on Twitter, the actress can be seen exclaiming with joy and saying, "Hi, guys, It's now time for Baaghi 3".

Disha Patani joins Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

Disha Patani's other B-town projects:

Apart from Baaghi, the actress will be seen in Malang is reportedly a revenge drama, which is said to have a blend of romance, action, and thrill. The film is helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. This film marks the reunion of Mohit, Aditya, and Bhushan after the success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Besides Anil Kapoor, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, in the lead. This is the first time the four stars will be seen sharing screen space. She will also be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe.

