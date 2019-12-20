Disha Patani Looks Stunning In Electric Blue Outfit; Tiger Shroff's Sister Asks Questions

Disha Patani made an impressive debut in Bollywood in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. After that, she also starred in the comedy action film Kung Fu Yoga which was one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all times. Furthermore, she played the role of Neha Salgaonkar in the movie Baaghi 2 where her chemistry with Tiger Shroff was well-received by the masses. But the actor is also known for her ravishing sartorial choices which often makes her fans go gaga. The actor takes to her social media often to share some stunning pictures and videos of herself.

Disha looked stunning in the dinner bash in an electric blue dress

Recently, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor graced a star-studded Bollywood dinner party. The actor opted for an electric blue attire with which she opted for a radiant makeup and wavy hair. Not only her fans, but someone else too was mesmerized by this stunning look of hers. It was none other than Tiger Shroff's sister Kishu Shroff. She left a comment on Disha's post from the occasion and asked her from where did she get that dress. Disha posted a video from the occasion where she can be seen chilling with the veteran actor Anil Kapoor. In another picture, she can be seen posing with Kalank actor Kunal Kapoor and her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Check out the post here.

Disha and Tiger were seen in the film Baaghi 2

Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be dating but the two have always remained tight-lipped about it but she shares a close bond with his sister. Tiger and Disha starred in the hit film Baaghi 2 which released in the year 2018. According to reports from a leading entertainment daily, soon another movie will be added to the Baaghi series. The movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala had also announced that the 3rd movie shall reunite Shraddha and Tiger on the big screen. But it was also reported earlier today to an entertainment daily that Disha Patani shall make a come back in the movie as well.

