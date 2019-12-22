Disha Patani Does Her Own Hair And Makeup, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Approves

'Malang' actress Disha Patani has always given her fans fashion and beauty goals through her social media handle. Recently, the actress shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle where she revealed that the hair and makeup were done by herself. To this, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff dropped a comment with 'fire' and 'heart eye' emoji — approving her styling.

Disha Patani, in an interview, revealed, "Tiger Shroff is my best friend. Besides him, I don't have any pals in the film industry."

TIGER SHROFF'S BAAGHI 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

DISHA PATANI'S MALANG

Malang is reportedly a revenge drama, which is said to have a blend of romance, action, and thrill. The film is helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. This film marks the reunion of Mohit, Aditya, and Bhushan after the success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Besides Anil Kapoor, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, in the lead. This is the first time the four stars will be seen sharing screen space.

