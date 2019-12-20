Disha Patani In 2019: A Look Back At Her Relationships, Movies, And Hairstyles

Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. After that, she starred in the comedy action film Kung Fu Yoga which was one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all times. Furthermore, she played the role of Neha Salgaonkar in the movie Baaghi 2. Apart from this she also received a lot of awards this year. Let us take a look at her achievements in 2019.

Disha Patani 2019 films

The actor has only done one film this year which is Bharat. Co-star of the movie includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff. The movie released on June 5, 2019. Bharat was a hit movie and earned ₹325.58 crores at the box office. Disha Patani previously spoke about her lead role in the upcoming film Radhe opposite Salman Khan. Disha talked about how she does not feel overshadowed by the actor. The actor also expressed her thankfulness for the role. This is the second film where we will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani together on screen.

Disha Patani's hairstyles in 2019

The 27-year-old has been quite active on social media. She has posted a few of her photoshoot images where fans have complimented her on her hairstyles. Let us take a look at some of her fan favourite hairstyles.

In this image, she kept a wavy hairstyle and coloured her hair blonde. She is wearing a mini skirt with a white top. Take a look at her gorgeous photo.

Disha Patani has sported a curly hairstyle. She is wearing a pink coloured lehenga with a golden colour blouse. Take a look at her beautiful image.

Disha Patani's relationships in 2019

After the movie Baaghi, there have been rumours about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship. However, they both have not gone public with their relationship. Recently, the couple was spotted on their dinner date in a restaurant in Bandra. Apart from Tiger, Disha hasn't been linked up with any other Bollywood actor as of yet.

