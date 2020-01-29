The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disha Patani's Most Stylish Looks In Thigh-high Slit Dresses

Bollywood News

Disha seems to never have a dull day, in terms of fashion. Very few people can rock thigh-high slit dresses. Here are Patani's photos in thigh-high slit gowns

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who is known for her elegant style and fitness, has a huge social media following who adore her chic style. With Bharat and Malang, which  will hit the theatres on February 7, she is creating a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. Disha seems to never have a dull day, in terms of fashion. Very few people can rock thigh-high slit dresses like Disha Patani. So let's take a look at Disha Patani's photos in which she has aced the thigh-high slit looks. These photos are from Disha Patani's Instagram.

Also read: Ananya Panday Looks Her Best In Shades Of Yellow, Check Out THESE Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read: Kobe Bryant Petition: Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber Join Hands As Petition Crosses 2.6 Million

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Here, the Bharat actor looks stunning in this black dress. The Malang actor looks effortless, yet creates an impact. Here are some more pictures of Disha in a slit dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read:  Billie Eilish's Quirky Hair Colour Looks Over The Past Years; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In this one, the actor is rocking a shimmery black dress, that makes her look unique. The actor never fails to inspire us with her sartorial choices.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In this mirror shot, Patani looks stylish and elegant. She is wearing a darker shade of the colour green. You can also draw inspiration from her looks if you are heading out for a party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA