Disha Patani's Most Stylish Looks In Thigh-high Slit Dresses

Disha Patani, who is known for her elegant style and fitness, has a huge social media following who adore her chic style. With Bharat and Malang, which will hit the theatres on February 7, she is creating a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. Disha seems to never have a dull day, in terms of fashion. Very few people can rock thigh-high slit dresses like Disha Patani. So let's take a look at Disha Patani's photos in which she has aced the thigh-high slit looks. These photos are from Disha Patani's Instagram.

Here, the Bharat actor looks stunning in this black dress. The Malang actor looks effortless, yet creates an impact. Here are some more pictures of Disha in a slit dress.

In this one, the actor is rocking a shimmery black dress, that makes her look unique. The actor never fails to inspire us with her sartorial choices.

In this mirror shot, Patani looks stylish and elegant. She is wearing a darker shade of the colour green. You can also draw inspiration from her looks if you are heading out for a party.

