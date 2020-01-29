Billie Eilish's Quirky Hair Colour Looks Over The Past Years; See Pictures

Singer Billie Eilish is one of the promising upcoming artists in Hollywood. She recently took home 5 Grammy Awards including the Award for Album of the Year. The singer is not only known for hitting the right chords when it comes to her music, but also known for her quirky style and her funky hair colours. Here are some of the best hair colours flaunted by Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish's photos

Neon Green

Billie Eilish graced the Grammy awards 2020 function with neon green and jet-black coloured hair. The singer coloured the upper part of her hair, just near the roots, and flaunted her hair at the award function. She wore a black coloured outfit with neon green coloured design and a similar coloured scarf to complete the look.

Platinum White

Billie Eilish dyed her hair to a pale shade of platinum white. The singer opteed for an all-black outfit. She wore a few gold chains and left her hair open as she flaunted the hair colour.

Bright Blue

Billie Eilish told a reputed entertainment website that she despises the colour blue and cannot remember how she ended up dying her hair with the colour. The blue hair, however, looked amazing on the Bad Boy singer. In the above picture, she has her hair tied up in a half up half down hairdo.

Platinum Silver

Billie Eilish dyed her hair a beautiful shade of Platinum Silver and looked gorgeous in the look. Her poker straight hair added to the spunk. She wore an ochre-coloured outfit along with a pair of golden earrings to complete the look.

Faded light blue

Billie Eilish dyed her hair a light shade of blue. She wore a velvet fabric dark coloured jacket and trousers. She completed the look with a pair of white coloured kicks. She even mentioned in the post that she was in Portland, Oregon when she sported the hairstyle.

