Disha Patani Spills The Beans On Her Role In 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is currently ruling the theatres with Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. The film has managed to garner good reviews. Although the actor has never had a flop film and also a huge following on social media, with Malang, it is being said that the star has impressed the producers and has made a huge statement.

Disha Patani on her role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Post Malang, the star is set to star alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In conversation with a leading portal, the actor was asked about the project. Although the actor did not reveal much about her character, she did give her fans some insightful hints about her upcoming project and what to expect from it.

She said that it is a commercial film and an out and out Salman Khan film. She added that they are hoping that the film turns out to be very entertaining for the audience. Talking about her role, she said that she does not know if she can say that it is a big role. She continued saying that it is honestly not about the fact that the role is big or small.

She added that it is about whether the role leaves an impact and whether it means something. Further clarifying it, she said that her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was quite small but it left a major impact and added that the role is why she is where she is right now. She then added that the length of the role is not important to her but the part she is playing is.

Further elaborating on her part in Radhe, she said that the audience will get to know more about the role once they see something. She also added that she will be able to speak more about it then. She said that she does not choose these things and does not really see those things. She concluded saying that if she likes a role, she takes it up.

