Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Lifting Heavy Barbells Are Inspirational; See Videos

Every now and then, Bollywood stars are spotted by the paparazzi when they are coming from the gym or are on their way to one. It is not a secret that there are multiple stars in the industry who love to stay fit and end up inspiring their fans to set their own fitness goals as well.

Some of those stars include Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Aayush Sharma. Often posting work out videos of themselves, here are a few inspiring posts of the stars when they were spotted lifting heavy barbells.

Disha Patani to Tiger Shroff, actors lifting barbells is inspiring

Disha Patani

It is no secret that Disha Patani is a fitness freak. She often posts videos and pictures of her working out on her social media. The actor also has her own YouTube channel where she often posts workout videos. She is often considered an inspiration by her fans for fitness goals. In the video above, the Malang star is seen lifting barbells while her trainer motivates her.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is another star who has never shied away from accepting that he loves working out and that he loves to stay fit. Shroff also often posts pictures and videos of himself working out, be it for his roles or just his regular gym. The actor also has his own gym in Mumbai. In the video, he is seen lifting some barbells that weigh around 200 kgs.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is often seen posting his workout pictures and videos on his social media. The actor also keeps his fans updated about his fitness journey, in turn, inspiring them to begin working out themselves. In the video above, the star is seen lifting barbells of 100 kgs while he shared an inspiring story in his caption.

