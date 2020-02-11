Disha Patani Finds Her New Hairstylist In Malang Co-star Aditya Roy Kapur

The Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang hit the silver screens this Friday, i.e. February 7, 2020. The film has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audiences and is also doing quite well at the box office. The online banter of the lead actors of the film namely Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is loved by their fans. Their Insta stories evidently prove that these co-actors share a great bond off-camera too as they keep on posting pictures and videos with each other on their social media handles pulling each other's legs. Recently, Kapur also turned a hairstylist for Patani.

Disha Patani found her new hairstylist in Aditya Roy Kapur?

Recently, Disha posted a streak of '#throwback' pictures from the sets of Malang, on her Insta stories, wherein Aditya Roy Kapur is seen fixing her hairdo. Disha captioned the first image writing, "There its gone, my new hairstylist @adityaroykapur." she captioned the second picture writing, "A little more", while she captioned the third image writing, "All good, let's shoot". Check out the pictures below:

Both Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram stories are filled with pictures and videos of the actors' spending gala time with each other, be it during promotional events or Malang's screenings. These two have come a long way in terms of friendship and their online banter has recently become the talk of the town. Aditya Roy Kapur also recently shared a BTS video from the sets of Malang which shows all the fun and efforts that went into the making of Disha Patani in Sara for the action film.

