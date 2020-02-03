Disha Patani Found It Difficult To Kiss Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang'; Here's Why

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Malang. The trailer of Malang has been released already and the actor has received much appreciation from fans for her role. Recently in an interview, Disha Patani talked about her tryst with an underwater kissing scene with co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang.

In an interview with a daily portal, Disha Patani reportedly opened up about kissing Aditya Roy Kapoor underwater in Malang. She said the shoot for this kiss was “very difficult” since they had to be underwater for 10 hours. The entire shoot was supposed to be for 12 to 14 hours. Adding to their list of troubles was being in character for Malang and also giving the right kind of expressions. Disha found it “quite a bit of challenge”.

Disha Patani also reportedly added that she and Aditya Roy Kapoor had to train for two to three days. They also had a coach who taught them the ropes before going for the actual shoot of the sequence. Yet it still proved to be challenging for the actors.

Earlier in May 2019, Disha Patani had taken to her Instagram account to share snippets from her and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s diving practice. Disha captioned the image, “Training for something special #Malang”. She gave a victory pose sporting a diving suit while Aditya is in swimming gears.

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in important roles. Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri.

Watch the trailer of Malang here:

Disha Patani's movies in 2020

Apart from Malang, Disha Patani will also feature in KTina, Sanghamithra and Radhe. The latter also stars Salman Khan and is touted to be a sequel of Wanted. All the films are slated to release sometime in 2020.

