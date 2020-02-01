Disha Patani Reveals The Number Of Boys Who Have Asked Her Out

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal the number of boys she has allegedly dated. The number would actually shock any reader.

Disha Patani’s dating secret

In the interview, Disha Patani reportedly revealed that all her life, she has actually dated zero boys. When asked if the male population was intimidated by her, the actor jokingly asked how scared were they because since her teenage days till now, she has never been approached by anybody.

Disha confessed that she was a bit of a tomboy till her early teenage years. And maybe, for this reason, no one ever complimented her on her looks or even tried to flirt with her.

Later in the interview, Disha Patani reportedly revealed that her father had raised her like a boy. She even sported short hair till she was in the ninth grade. Only in tenth grade did the actor started growing her hair.

The fact that she was also an introvert did help the matter. In school, apparently the actor was a quiet student who “confined” herself to the last bench.

In another interview with a daily portal, Disha Patani had revealed that she was bullied a lot in school in Bareilly. Initially, the actor also reportedly thought of becoming a pilot since her sister is in the army and her father is a policeman. To date, Disha said, she cannot pinpoint what influenced her to become a model.

All of this seems a bit hard to digest for her fans, especially when she looks gorgeous in the promo videos of her upcoming movie, Malang. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in important roles. Directed by Mohit Suri the movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. After that, she featured in movies like Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2 and also made a special appearance in Bharat. Her next Bollywood ventures include KTina, Sangamithra, and Radhe.

