Disha Patani Unfazed By Nepotism In Bollywood; Has THIS To Say About It

Disha Patani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Malang. The actor is going around various events and giving interviews. In a recent interview, Disha Patani was asked a question on the subject of nepotism and her answer is worth listening to.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's BTS Boomerang From 'Malang' Sets Gives Major Weekend Vibes, Watch Video

Disha Patani on nepotism

Nepotism is one of the hottest topics in the Bollywood film industry. Almost every member of the industry has addressed their thoughts on the topic. According to a report in a leading entertainment website, Disha was asked in an interview with a leading daily about her peers like Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others. The question was that all these actors are doing great and even the star kids are successful. She was asked her take on this topic.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Reveals How Her Acrophobia Affected A Stunt Sequence For Malang

Disha replied that everyone is special and are doing different kinds of movies. She also talked about how there aren't too many Fridays and that there is enough work for everyone. She also added that she believes in feminism and equality. In the end, she said, it is work that will count in front of the audience.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Reveals The Number Of Boys Who Have Asked Her Out

Disha also talked about how one is lucky if people like them and the likeness cannot come with birth or be bought. She said that nepotism exists in every industry. Disha gave the example of her sister who is in the army. She said that if she had a child, they will have an edge over the others if they also want to join the forces. At the end of her answer, Disha said that it is better to work your way up on the strength of talent rather than being jealous.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fitness On Instagram

The movie Malang stars Disha alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri. It will hit the screens across India on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ | NZvIND: Disha Patani Picks Pacer Jasprit Bumrah As The 'match-winning Player'

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.