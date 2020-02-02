NZvIND: Disha Patani Picks Pacer Jasprit Bumrah As The 'match-winning Player'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime thriller film Malang addressed the media at a promotional event earlier on Saturday along with her co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. When asked about their favorite cricketer and the most likely to take over in the India-New Zealand T20i match on Sunday, Disha Patani openly declared Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the clear winner according to her.

"If I had to pick a matchwinning player, it would be Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the finest players we have. It will be a proud moment for all of us on February 2, while Bumrah takes down the Kiwis,", the actor said at the event.

Read | Ind vs NZ 5th T20 LIVE updates: Jasprit Bumrah is adjudged Man of the Match

Jasprit Bumrah has a fan in Bollywood diva Disha Patani who is mighty impressed by his fine cricketing skills and roots for Bumrah for winning the match on Sunday. Her co-stars also spoke about their cricket preferences at the event as Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul respectively as their favorites.

Read | Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are my favourite modern-day cricketers: Glenn McGrath

Malang second teaser out

With the release of Malang just around the corner, the makers of the film have recently released the second teaser of this romantic action thriller film. The teaser explores the dynamics between Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the film while Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu do not feature in the teaser. It was shared by T-series on their official Instagram handle. The caption of this post stated, “A love story with an unexpected twist which will unleash the madness. #Malang”.

Take a look:

Read | Disha Patani's BTS boomerang from 'Malang' sets gives major weekend vibes, watch video

About the movie Malang

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

Read | Disha Patani reveals the secret behind her fitness on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.