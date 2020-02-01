Union Budget
Disha Patani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fitness On Instagram

Bollywood News

Disha Patani is deemed one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. She recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle revealing the secret to her fitness

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

Disha Patani's love for fitness is pretty evident, as the Baaghi 2 actor's social media is filled with videos of her training and workout sessions at the gym. Recently, Patani was also roped in as one of the brand ambassadors of the Washington Apple Commission in India who also launched a campaign called #WashingtonApplesKuchKhaasHai featuring its brand ambassadors. However, the actor revealed the secret behind her fit body on Instagram.

Also Read | Disha Patani Reveals The Number Of Boys Who Have Asked Her Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read | Disha Patani Reveals How Her Acrophobia Affected A Stunt Sequence For Malang

Disha Patani's secret to fitness

Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to wish her trainer Raj on his birthday, sharing a workout video of hers, in which, she's seen doing 4 leg presses with her trainer helping her perform it. The actor weighed 360 pounds (163 kg) of dumbles with her legs. She captioned the video writing, "360 pounds (163 kg), 4 counts, toes out “leg press”🧏🏼‍♀️🦵❤️ happy b’day raj sir❤️ (i died) 🧟‍♀️"

In a recent interview at Washington Apple Commission's event, Patani opened up about how she deals with cravings of sugar and chocolate. She stated that as an artist, she really believes in fitness, not just because she has to look a certain way, but as a person too, she really enjoys a lot of physical activities and looks for options that she can eat that will help with her fitness.

Also Read | 'Tried My Luck, But It Never Works Out': Disha Patani On Whether She's Dating Tiger Shroff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Check out some of the other workout and training videos of Disha Patani below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read | Disha Patani Reveals That She Was A 'big Mess' After Her Heartbreak

 

 

Published:
