Disha Patani's BTS Boomerang From 'Malang' Sets Gives Major Weekend Vibes, Watch Video

Malang actor, Disha Patani since her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which she starred in opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has been able to impress the fans and critics alike with her screen presence. Disha Patani, who is often touted as a social media celebrity by fans, has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media platforms, as the actor keeps her fans updated with funny and witty posts. Recently, Disha Patani shared a BTS picture from the sets of Malang on her official social media handle. Here are the details.

Disha Patani's BTS boomerang video from the sets of Malang

Recently, Disha Patani, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS boomerang video from the sets of Malang. As seen in the video shared by Disha Patani, the actor can be seen in a lacy white single piece outfit. The actor went for a minimal make-up look and accessorised her look with a simple silver pendant locket. Keeping her tresses open, Disha Patani posed in a jaw-dropping background with several coconut trees and cottages.Take a look at the video shared by Disha Patani on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has been constantly following Disha Patani's updates on social media, as the actor often drops a comment on the posts shared by the actor. Tiger and Disha made headlines for their rumoured relationship during the shoot of Baaghi.

All about Malang

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the leading roles, Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is expected to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. Disha Patani will be also seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. The actor also has Radhe in her kitty.

(Promo Image: Disha Patani Instagram)

