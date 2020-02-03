Disha Patani Reacts To Question About Her Relationship With Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been tight-lipped about their close friendship even though there have been several reports claiming that they are a couple. The duo has stood by each other not only in their public appearances but also through the support of each other's social media posts.

During a recent media interaction for her upcoming film Malang, Disha Patani was asked by a local daily about the status of her rumored relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. The actor reacted by saying, "What relationship?" feigning ignorance for the burning question that is on everyone's mind. This reaction came as a surprise as the two are often spotted by the paparazzi catching up for lunch or dinner at their favorite haunts in the city.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Shroff's upcoming Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 in an item number. The duo will reportedly dance to the remake of the song Dus Bahane from the 2005 Anubhav Sinha film Dus. The poster of the highly anticipated third installment of the action thriller Baaghi was unveiled through social media earlier on Monday by the makers and actors of the film.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang and has been a part of every promotional outing for the film. The sensational trailer of the crime thriller was released earlier last month and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The Mohit Suri directorial featuring actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in never-seen-before avatars will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

What's next for Disha Patani?

After Malang, Disha Patani will be seen onscreen in the Prabhudeva directed film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. The actor will be seen in high-octane action mode in this film. Disha is also scheduled to feature in Ekta Kapoor's film KTina in the lead role opposite Ujda Chaman fame actor Sunny Singh.

