'Tried My Luck, But It Never Works Out': Disha Patani On Whether She's Dating Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have been seen promoting their film Malang on several platforms. In an interview including questions from Google’s most searched tab, Disha had to answer the question, ‘Is Disha Patani dating Tiger Shroff?’ To this, Disha gave a funny yet smart answer. The interview was filled with fun questions by fans.

Disha Patani answered the ever reoccurring question of whether she is dating the Heropanti actor. She said in the video that, "I have been trying my luck for many years now, but it does not seem to work out.” She once again left everyone in confusion with this answer. According to reports, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are spotted having lunches and outings together, but the two never have publically commented on their relationship status.

Aditya Roy Kapur added to Disha’s comment and said that Tiger Shroff is playing hard to get. Disha Patani agreed to this and asked Aditya to give her some tips. According to reports, Tiger Shroff was asked through 'Ask Me Anything' tab on Instagram if he is dating Disha Patani, to this he answered that she is way out of his league.

The interesting interview had many questions lined up for the two actors of Malang. There were questions about their fitness routine, their height, their Instagram and other personal details. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani answered all their questions without any hesitation. Also, Aditya seemed to be in a playful mood during the entire video.

On the professional front

Disha Patani was seen in sizzling montages in the trailer of her next Malang. She is a part of the dark-action-drama which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer showed Disha in interesting scenes, performing dangerous stunts under supervision. Furthermore, the film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

