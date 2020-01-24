Disha Patani Reveals That She Despises Watching Herself On The Big Screen. Here Is Why

Disha Patani first made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, she has captivated audiences with her brilliant acting and stunning beauty. However, it seems that Disha Patani does not enjoy her own films. In a recent interview, the popular actor revealed that she does not like to listen to her own voice.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Disha Patani disclosed the fact that she does not like her own films. Disha stated that she did not like watching herself on the screen as she hated herself in films. Disha Patani found her own voice irritating and also added that she did not like her face when on screen. She said that she did not know the reason for this self-hatred, adding that she might just be shy.

Disha Patani later revealed how shy she was in real life. She said that while she might not come across that way because of her social media, she was actually very shy and would get awkward in public places. Disha Patani also does not like going to public events, including big Bollywood parties.

The actor stated that she liked staying at her house, doing gymnastics and her dancing. However, sometimes she has to attend parties due to obligations, but she never enjoys herself at such events. Disha Patani added that she never drinks at Bollywood parties, so she does not even know what to do at such gatherings. She even revealed that big parties do not have any good food and normally only served a lot of drinks.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in the upcoming romantic action thriller film, Malang. The film is set to release on February 7, 2020, and is directed by Mohit Suri. The film will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in leading roles.

