Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani And Kiara Advani: Who Rocked High-slit The Best?

Celebrities have always worn high slit with utmost elegance and class. One thing about high-slits is that it looks stylish and classy. From the established star Kareena Kapoor Khan to the new member of Bollywood Disha Patani and Kiara Advani, it can be seen that no matter what age these actors are, one thing they all have in common is dressing stylishly. So, let's take a look at some of the classiest high-slit looks of these actors.

Kiara Advani is always known for carrying herself with elegance. The Kabir Singh actor can be seen in the above pictures rocking a high-slit shimmery dress. The actor looks classy and stylish at the same time.

Disha Patani is one of those actors who can also pull-off any look, let it be traditional or a modern look. The Malang actor is seen in a glittery green dress with high-slit. And as you can see, she is able to pull off this look effortlessly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for her acting skills as well as incredibly good looks. The 39-year-old actor is still giving the younger side some major style goals. She is considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.

