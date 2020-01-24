The Debate
Salman Khan & Disha Patani's ‘Radhe’ Goes Plastic-free On Sets, See Randeep Hooda's Post

Bollywood News

Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai goes plastic-free after movies like Coolie No.1, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman. See post

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is all set to kick start his new year with the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor would be seen alongside Disha Patani while Randeep Hooda would also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Recently, two of the major releases of 2020 that are Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 went plastic-free and now, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has also joined the list.

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share this information. In the picture, he is seen posing with two bottles with quirky quotes written on them. In the caption of his picture, he quoted the phrase on the bottle and said that this is the first movie he is working on which has done away with single-use plastic bottles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also Read| Radhe’s second last schedule underway; Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda clash in Goa

In the recent past, the director of the movie Coolie No. 1 announced that the upcoming movie would have a plastic-free set. Thus, it was the first plastic-free movie in India. Later, movies like Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman went plastic-free too.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan introduces Raghu from 'Love Aaj Kal' who tries to imitate Salman. See pics

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan to shoot for Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

About the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid. The movie stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead role. In the recent past, Salman Khan announced the movie during the promotions of his movie Dabangg 3

Also Read| Will Prabhu Deva direct Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' after 'Radhe'? Find out

Picture Courtesy: Randeep Hooda Instagram, Salman Khan Twitter

 

 

Published:
