Disha Patani Shares New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Malang'; See Pic

Disha Patani has risen to prominence as an actor in recent years. This young actor has worked with stars like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput, and even Jackie Chan. She is currently working on the film Radhe where she will be seen with Salman Khan. But before that, she will be seen in the movie Malang. Disha will be seen as the leading lady in the movie. Disha Patani has taken to her Instagram to share many images from the film. She recently shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Malang. Take a look at the new poster here.

Disha shares a new poster of Malang

Disha Patani shared this poster on January 12, 2020. In the latest poster of Malang, we can see Disha sitting on the shoulders of Aditya Roy Kapur who is speculated to be her love interest in the film. They both are seen kissing each other while standing at a beachside. Disha Patani is seen in a white tank top and a denim miniskirt. Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in a white vest and a blue denim pant. The post consists of the title and the tagline of the movie, which says "unleash the madness".

The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu will also star in the film. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a combination of romance and action. Here are a few other posters that Disha released earlier on her Instagram.

