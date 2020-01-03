Disha Patani's First Look From 'Malang' Is All About Being "in Love"

The first look of Disha Patani from the movie Malang has been revealed. Disha Patani took to Instagram and revealed this look.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film Malang. The team of Malang recently revealed the first look from the film. The first look posters of both Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have sent the internet into a frenzy.

Disha Patani’s look from the Malang poster shows her a blue-and-pink-toned poster. The poster has the title of the film on it and some other details regarding the film. But what caught major attention regarding Disha Patani’s poster was the phrase written under the title of the film. Just under the word Malang, the phrase “Unleash the Madness” has been put up. This phrase has piqued curiosity in the audience’s mind. The same phrase is present on Aditya Roy Kapur’s poster as well.

Apart from the poster, the caption of Disha Patani’s post is also worth noting. The caption states, “In love…living life from one high to another.” This phrase is also contributing to the buzz around the film. The caption of Disha Patani’s post also reveals that the trailer of Malang will be released on January 6th, 2020.

The highly anticipated film has created enough buzz around its trailer with its first look launch. Take a look at Disha Patani’s first look from Malang here.

Malang is set to release on February 7th, 2020. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor as the lead cast. Kunal Khemmu is part of the supporting cast of Malang. Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri has directed this film. Malang has been produced by T-series and Bhushan Kumar.

