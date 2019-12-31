Disha Patani's Dating History, From Parth Samthaan To Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani is one of the rising stars of the Bollywood film industry. The actor first made her debut in Bollywood in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, Disha has become a well-known figure in Bollywood, featuring as the female lead in multiple movies.

She also has a sizable fan following that admires her for her beauty and acting talents. Disha Patani is now rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff and the two are supposedly happy in their relationship. However, Tiger was not the first star that Disha dated. Here is a short dating history for Disha Patani.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to recreate the iconic song 'Dus Bahane' in 'Baaghi 3'

Parth Samthaan

Before Disha Patani was dating Tiger Shroff, she was dating the TV star Parth Samthaan. The two actors apparently dated for a year before separating. Disha ended the relationship after she reportedly found out that Parth was dating Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.

Rumours say that Disha found pictures of Vikas and Parth were spending time together. Due to these pictures, Disha Patani decided to end the relationship. While Parth denied having a relationship with Vikas Gupta, in an interview, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she indeed believed that the two were dating.

Also Read | Disha Patani oozes glamour in these stunning black outfits, see pictures

Tiger Shroff

Rumours about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship started to flood the internet after the two worked together in the 2018 action thriller Baaghi 2. While both Disha and Tiger refuse to confirm that they are dating each other, many fans still believe that the two are just trying to keep things private but are actually serious about each other. These speculations arose due to the fact that the two co-stars were spotted with each other on several occasions.

Also Read | Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's 'Malang' gets a new release date

However, both the actors have claimed that the rumours are false. Disha has stated that she has been trying to impress Tiger for a very long time and that the two are just really good friends. Recently, even Tiger Shroff's sister confirmed that her brother was 100% single. But with the two actors hanging out with each other so frequently, it is unlikely that these dating rumours will die down any time soon.

Also Read | Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang all set to have a sequel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.