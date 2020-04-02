Disha Patani Shares Throwback Dance Video; 'Self-quarantine Goals', Say Fans. WATCH

Disha Patani is currently self-quarantining at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. While being at home, the actress seems to be spending her time quite easily. A day back, the actor delved into the archives and found an old post in which her hairstyle was different but her dance moves were just as good as they are right now. The diva shared the throwback video on her social media handle and left everyone in awe.

Disha Patani's throwback dance video

In the video, we can see Patani dancing on a popular chartbuster. From killer hip hop moves to complex dance styles, the Baaghi 2 star can be seen nailing her dance routine with the choreographer perfectly. Clad in a black pair of tights with sneakers and a crop top, Disha looked absolutely beautiful and her dance moves are surely unmissable!

Apart from this, Disha has been shared several posts on her Instagram to keep her fans entertained. She recently took to her Instagram to celebrate the two years of her film Baaghi 2. In the post, we can see a scene from the film. Take a look at the post here.

Disha Patani set her foot in Bollywood with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the film, Disha Patani shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha's performance was highly appreciated by everyone. The actress next has a pipeline of projects.She will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Her latest stint in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was highly appreciated and while the high octane action film saw an amazing Box office opening, it slowly diminished down.

