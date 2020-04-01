Disha Patani Gushes Over Tiger Shroff's Photo From 'Baaghi 3' Set; Check It Out

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been making headline, be it for their professional work or personal life. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans adore and ship them together. In a new photo shared by Tiger, Disha is seen gushing over it. Read to know more.

Also Read | Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Following Ranbir-Alia's Footsteps & Quarantining Together?

Disha gushes over Tiger's photo

Tiger Shroff, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, uploaded a picture from the sets of Baaghi 3. He is seen soaking vitamin from the sun as he mentioned the same. Tiger wore a plain black t-shirt with denim jeans and sunglasses. In no time after Tiger shared the picture, Disha Patani commented on it.

The Malang actor posted four heart eyes emoji with one fire emoji. Disha’s comment on Tiger’s post caught much attention. Take a look at his post and her comment.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together in Baaghi 2. The movie released in 2018 recently completed two years. Both the stars shared a few picture and video expressing the same fact. Their chemistry in the movie was loved by the audiences.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff first appeared together in a music video Befikra. Their first and only film together yet is Baaghi 2. She was seen in a special dance number in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read | Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

Tiger Shroff turned 30 on March 2, 2020. On his birthday, Disha Patani uploaded a dance video of her with Tiger. She mentioned that it was their “first dance block together” and called him “baagh” while wishing him a happy birthday. They grooved on Bang Bang Title track which features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.