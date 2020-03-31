Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing 

It has been a week since the lockdown commenced and stars are doing everything to create awareness and keep their fans entertained. Many celebs are rapping for awareness, many are sharing workout videos, many are teaching fans on how to cook too. Similarly, Disha Patani took to her Instagram to entertain her fans with a vine video, and Tiger can stop laughing at it. Take a look at Disha Patani's video here.

Disha Patani's video:

Disha Patani took to her Instagram on March 30, 2020, and shared a video where she was seen speaking a line which will make you laugh. She was seen sporting a red top in this close up video. She captioned the video with a zany grinning face emoji showing the crazy side of her.

In this post, she was seen narrating a dialogue which goes "people are always asking me Gloria when will you make baby? When will I make baby? I don't make baby! I'm baby". This line has been receiving a lot of laughs. Even Tiger Shroff can't stop laughing at this line. Take a look at his comment here.

Apart from this, Disha has been shared a lot of thins on her Instagram to keep her fans entertained. She recently took to her Instagram to celebrate the two years of her film Baaghi 2. In the post, we can see a scene from the film. Take a look at the post here.

