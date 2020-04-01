Disha Patani Knows How To Steal The Show With Her Smile, See Pictures

Disha Patani set her foot in Bollywood with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the film, Disha Patani shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha's performance was highly appreciated by everyone. But the one thing that fans loved the most is her smiling face. Here is a look at the times when Disha Patani's adorable smile stole everyone's attention.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing

Also Read: Disha Patani Praises Allu Arjun’s Dance Skills In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Times when Disha Patani stole the show with her smile

Here, Disha Patani is wearing a yellow tank top and a denim jacket. Disha Patani has accessorized her look with multiple golden chains. In the picture, Disha Patani has on a minimum makeup look and pulled off her smiling face.

The picture is from Disha Patani's promotional event for her latest film Malang. In the picture, Disha Patani is wearing a blue sleeveless corset top from Oh Polly. Disha Patani has also rocked her curly hair look along with her bright smile.

In this picture, Disha Patani is wearing a bralette and a high slit skirt from Oh Polly. Disha Patani accessorized her look with hoop earrings. The picture is from the promotional event of her film Malang.

Here are some bonus pictures of Disha Patani stealing the show with her smile

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang. In the movie, Disha Patani was seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Disha Patani will be next seen in the film Radhe. The film will feature Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani. The film Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens in the Summer of 2020.

Also Read: Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Following Ranbir-Alia's Footsteps & Quarantining Together?

Also Read: Disha Patani Opens Up About Aditya Roy Kapur 'ditching' Her During 'Malang' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.