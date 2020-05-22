Disha Patani Shows How To 'seas The Day' With A Recent 'beachy' Picture On Instagram

Disha Patani, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a ‘beachy’ picture with fans amid lockdown. As seen in the picture shared, the actor can be seen sitting on her knees by the shore. Take a look at the unmissable picture:

In the picture, Disha can be seen donning a floral swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor let her wet tresses loose. To complement her outfit, she also went for a pair of cool glares.

It seems like the actor is making the most of her time at home amid the lockdown. From sharing pictures of her dog to posting priceless throwback pictures on Instagram, the actor has seemingly kept her fans hooked to her handle. Recently, Disha shared a picture of her video chat with the ‘Malang’ boys, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. With the picture shared, Disha wrote: “Positive vibes only🌸 quarantine reunion with my favourite boys❤️🌸”. Take a look at the picture posted by the actor:

Disha’s last outing- Malang

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha in the lead roles, Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. Malang hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

What’s next for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

