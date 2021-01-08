Disha Patani Stuns In Her Latest Mirror Selfie In Athleisure | See Picture

Disha Patani took social media by a storm with her latest mirror selfie. The actor has numerous fans on the social media handle, where she actively posts pictures of herself. This time, her latest picture in the athleisure outfit and her picture started doing the rounds among her fans as soon as it went up on her handle.

Disha Patani flaunts an athleisure outfit in new mirror selfie

Disha Patani was seen wearing a white sports bra and left her hair open with the middle parting. The actor was seen wearing no accessories and went for the no-makeup look. Take a look at the picture below.

Disha Patani's selfie

Credits: Disha Patani Instagram stories

Recently, Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with a beach view. The actor was seen wearing a white wrap around and a yellow bikini top. She captioned the with a sun and a palm tree, check out the latest post on her Instagram profile below.

Disha Patani's Instagram

Netizens react to Disha Patani's latest photo

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how stunning she looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how gorgeous and stylish she was looking in the post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri directorial, Malang. The actor shared the screen with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie was a romantic action thriller film.

Other than that, Disha Patani was seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. The movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Disha will be seen next in movies titled KTina and Radhe.

