Disha Patani Stuns In Sun-kissed Pics, Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Gushing Over Her

On Sunday night, Disha Patani took to Instagram and posted two sun-kissed photos of herself. Disha pulled off a white tee and left her hair naturally open. She ditched a caption for the post and simply dropped a sun and kiss emoticon. As soon as Disha Patani's Instagram post was up, it met with a flurry of comments.

In no time, Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff left an endearing comment on the post. Tiger left multiple fire and awestruck emoticons on the photos. A user wrote, "You shine like a star". Another fan penned, "So beautiful". Fans rushed to drop heart and awestruck emoticons on the pics and flooded the comments section with love.

Disha Patani keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. She often posts lovely photos with her pet dog Goku too. On November 4, she shared many photos of Goku on Instagram. Fans rushed to drop comments on the post.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film churned decent numbers at the box office. The songs from the film like Chal Ghar Chalen and the title track have hit the bullseye.

Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, voiced the Hindi dubbed version of the English series, The Boys. The three will be heard voicing the parts of Starlight, Homelander and Billy Butcher respectively. Rajkummar Rao also shared a video from the series in which the three actors could be seen lending their voice to the respective characters.

Apart from this, Disha is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and others. The movie is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cast of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently completed the shooting of the movie. Sharing a wrap-up post, Disha wrote, "#radhe packup. thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower".

