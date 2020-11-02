Disha Patani Posts A Series Of Pics In Beautiful Chocolate Attire & Honey-toned Hair

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is quite active on social media and shares daily updates with her followers. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of her flaunting her snazzy look. Disha Patani posted a few pictures on her Instagram and shared a few others on her Instagram stories. Let’s take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post.

Disha Patani’s photos

Disha Patani, known for her dedication to fitness and dancing skills, recently took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of herself wearing a beautiful chocolate coloured corduroy top with a set of blue denim. In Disha Patani’s photos, she can also be seen wearing a beautiful pendant that goes well with her clothes. In this picture, her hair looks wavy and through her caption, she states how her hair looks like the arms of an octopus. All her fans praised her for her vibrant look and stated how awesome she looked in her latest post. Take a look at some of the comments by her fans.

In Disha Patani’s Instagram stories, she shared a closeup boomerang video of herself in which the rays of the sun are gracing her look. In the next one, Disha Patani clicked a vibrant selfie in which she looks stunning while in the other one, she shared a black and white picture of herself. The Baaghi 2 actor seems to be loving her new look as she posted a bunch of pictures in her same attire.

Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha Patani also shared a picture on Instagram recently wearing the same outfit but with an entirely different pose. Her fans loved this picture so much that they instantly flooded the comment area with heart emojis to show how much they adore the actor. In this photo, Disha can be seen posing in a parking lot with one hand in her hair while the other in the pocket. Apart from the brown top and blue denim, Disha Patani’s Instagram post also shows her posing with a brown purse and wearing black sneakers. In the caption, she posted a fish symbol as she thought her look resembled a fish.

