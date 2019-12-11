Disha Patani Takes Extensive Courses, Overcomes Acrophobia To Perform Well In 'Malang'

Disha Patani is currently in between projects. While she has Mohit Suri's Malang, she also has Salman Khan's Radhe. Her latest film, Bharat crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office and did amazingly well. Reportedly, the actress is taking extensive training in watersports and is acing water-based stunts like a pro. As per a report in a leading media publication, the actress received extensive training in scuba diving, kite surfing for almost a week before he kick-started his shoot. And, apart from water-based training, the 27-year-old was also trained in sky-diving and jumping off a cliff, and since she was keen on doing all the stunts on her own, she also overcame her fear of heights.

Malang

Malang is reportedly a revenge drama, which is said to have a blend of romance, action, and thrill. The film is helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. This film marks the reunion of Mohit, Aditya, and Bhushan after the success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Besides Anil Kapoor, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, in the lead. This is the first time the four stars will be seen sharing screen space.

The actress recently completed shooting for the film and posted two pictures and captioned it as, 'wrap for Malang'. The first picture shows her posing with her team. The second picture is that of a cake, with the cast’s image on it. Disha thanked her team through the picture’s caption. Tiger Shroff, her rumoured boyfriend, commented on her post, congratulating her. He also added some cute 'heart in eye' emojis with his comments.

