The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disha Patani Turns Into A Makeup Artist With Her Latest Instagram Post, Check Pictures

Bollywood News

Disha Patani has several million followers on her social media handle. The actor displayed her makeup skills in her latest Instagram post, check pictures.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani has millions of followers on her social media handle. Disha is known for her sharp looks and sheer style. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and since then, the actor has become a popular face in the industry. Disha Patani’s latest release was Bharat. And as the actor has many feathers in her cap, this is another feather in her cap. Yes, the actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she said that her makeup was done by her.

Disha Patani looks flawless as she strikes a pose. The make done by the actor looked professional and fans have been loving the makeup and the look that the actor keeps trying and sharing with her fans. Netizens were impressed with the makeup skills of Disha. She was all dolled up with radiant makeup. Disha looked even more pretty with her hair left open and a furry jacket. And the rays of the sun hitting the face of Disha looked every bit gorgeous. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read | Disha Patani's Instagram Pic Proves She Has An Alternate Career Option Sorted

Disha is on vacation mode

The actor is on a work sabbatical and has been travelling on her vacation. From the tropics to the freezing winter land, Disha can be seen enjoying her vacation as she keeps her fans updated through her social media handles. The actor on a vacation with her friend, here are some of the actor’s vacation photographs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 Also read | Is Disha Patani Worried About Being Overshadowed By Radhe Co-star Salman Khan?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 Also read | Disha Patani's Lit Comment On Tiger Shroff's Latest Picture Grabs The Spotlight

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read | Disha Patani Has A Gala Time On 'mini Vacation'; Tiger Shroff's Mother, Sister Comment

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG