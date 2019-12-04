Disha Patani Turns Into A Makeup Artist With Her Latest Instagram Post, Check Pictures

Disha Patani has millions of followers on her social media handle. Disha is known for her sharp looks and sheer style. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and since then, the actor has become a popular face in the industry. Disha Patani’s latest release was Bharat. And as the actor has many feathers in her cap, this is another feather in her cap. Yes, the actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she said that her makeup was done by her.

Disha Patani looks flawless as she strikes a pose. The make done by the actor looked professional and fans have been loving the makeup and the look that the actor keeps trying and sharing with her fans. Netizens were impressed with the makeup skills of Disha. She was all dolled up with radiant makeup. Disha looked even more pretty with her hair left open and a furry jacket. And the rays of the sun hitting the face of Disha looked every bit gorgeous. Take a look.

Disha is on vacation mode

The actor is on a work sabbatical and has been travelling on her vacation. From the tropics to the freezing winter land, Disha can be seen enjoying her vacation as she keeps her fans updated through her social media handles. The actor on a vacation with her friend, here are some of the actor’s vacation photographs

