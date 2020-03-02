'Heropanti 2' To 'Baaghi 3': Times When Bollywood Movies Were Made Into A Film Series

In the earlier days, only highly successful Hollywood films used to be made into a series or a remake, like Terminator, Jurassic Park franchise or Superman. But in today's time, Indian Cinema has also widely adapted this culture on a massive scale. Films like Golmaal Returns, Singham 2, Race 2, and Heropanti 2 have paved the way for remakes in the world of Bollywood.

In the past two decades, Bollywood has seen quite a few commercially successful remakes, which have worked even better than the original at the box-office. Directors like Rohit Shetty, Abbas Mastan have time and again impressed the audiences with their brilliant storytelling on the celluloid.

Some songs which are smashing hits today have also created a stir in the past like illegal Weapon and Bhankas. Let's take a look at some commercially successful film series which were ruled the box-office.

Popular Bollywood films series

Baaghi

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

In 2016, Tiger Shroff won millions of hearts with his action-pact romantic drama Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a huge box-office success, which truly added a feather in the cap for Tiger Shroff. Two years later, Baaghi's second instalment Baaghi 2 hit the theatres and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Baaghi 3 is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The third instalment of the Baaghi series will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020, with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha in lead roles. Songs of the films like Dus Bahaane 2.0 and Bhankas are already a hit with the masses.

Heropanti

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Another Tiger Shroff starrer remake Heropanti 2 is creating a lot of buzz and anticipation in Bollywood currently. Heropanti 2 is directed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The makers of the Heropanti 2 recently revealed Tiger Shroff's film's first look, and it is breaking the internet. Heropanti 2 is slated for release on July 16, 2021 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Golmaal

Source: Rohit Shetty Instagram

Popular director Rohit Shetty has a quite a few accolades under his credit. However, it was he who had initiated the trend of sequels in Bollywood. Golmaal-Fun Unlimited is an iconic comedy film with a massive star cast, which released in the year 2006. Post that three more instalments have been added to the original. Fortunately, all the films under the Golmaal series have worked miraculously well than the previous one at the box-office.

