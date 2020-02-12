Disha Patani & Other B-town Celebs Show 3 Ways To Style A Black Corset Thigh-high Dress

The Bollywood industry is a place where its celebrities are under the constant inspection of fashion critics and, at the same time, they are also looked up to for fashion inspiration by fashion enthusiasts. While Bollywood celebrities are constantly seen sporting unique styles and making fashion statements, many times it happens that the celebrities end up taking inspiration from each other. Recently, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela and Vani Kapoor were spotted wearing very similar outfits.

Some netizens have been able to point out how the three actors, despite wearing similar outfits, have been able to style them differently. The three actors have successfully been able to show their fans three different ways to style a black corset dress with a thigh-high slit. Read on to know more about it.

Read | Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been on a spree sporting corset tops and dresses. She was seen wearing a black corset dress with a slit and here is how she had styled it. She can be seen styling her outfits with silver-coloured accessories. The actor has worn silver bracelets, rings and earrings. She has kept her hair over her left shoulder and has left them open. To round her look up, she is seen wearing black strappy sandals.

Read | Disha Patani Overjoyed With Malang's Success; Says 'I Have Gotten More Than I Deserved'

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was recently seen sporting a similar outfit to Disha Patani’s black corset dress with a slit. She has gone for a nude makeup look and has ditched accessories for this look. Vaani Kapoor can be seen only wearing golden coloured rings on her fingers and has left her hair open with soft curls.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela most recently posted a picture of herself in a black corset dress with a slit till her thighs. She can be seen wearing long diamond earrings and diamond rings on her fingers. Urvashi is sporting pink glossy lips and dark eye shadow. She has tied her hair up in a sleek bun.

Read | Urvashi Rautela Knows How To Rock The Nude Lipstick Like A Boss; See Pics

Read | Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Image Credits: Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.