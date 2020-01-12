Disha Patani Warns 'Don't Try This At Home' As She Attempts Front Flip With A Broken Knee

Disha Patani, who has given fitness goals time and again, and inspired many to take up weight training regime, martial arts, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of doing a 'front flip' but with a broken knee. The actress warned her fans not to try it at home and captioned the video saying, 'This is how not to do a front flip.' The actress revealed that she is currently rehearsing for a dance song for her upcoming film 'Malang' with a broken knee. While popular chef Kelvin Cheung dropped a comment saying, "Ouuuuuuuch but the slow Mo face is amazing," Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff "liked" the video.

This is not the first time Disha has injured herself. During the 'Bharat' shoot, the actress said, 'I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered." And later (June 2019) she got hurt while shooting a sequence on Malang sets.

The actress will be seen essaying a mysterious character in Malang, while not much has been disclosed, Disha will be performing a lot of aquatic sports in the movie. The makers recently released the first song from the film titled 'Chal Ghar Chalein'. The romantic track features Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha's ever-glamorous look in the film was praised by many but what caught everyone's attention was Ayesha Shroff's review. Tiger Shroff's mother wrote: "You look amazing!!!!," when the first poster of hers released.

The film has been shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to release on 7th February 2020

