Disha Patani Reveals The Reason Behind Her Getting Hotter With Each Film

Disha Patani is gearing up for an upcoming movie Malang. The actor would be seen in a pivotal role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. Disha often makes news with her stunning looks and pictures on her social media. The actor is known to pull-off several bold looks effortlessly.

Recently, during the launch of the Malang trailer, the actor was asked about the reason for her becoming hotter with every passing film of hers. Her answer was both commendable and on-point.

During the Malang trailer launch, Disha Patani turned heads with her green sequin thigh-high slit dress. In the trailer, Disha Patani was widely appreciated for her toned body in the red swimsuit.

At the launch, the actor was asked about the reason behind her becoming hotter with each passing film of hers. She gave credits to her director’s vision for the same. She mentioned that she tries to fit in the director’s vision completely and surrender herself to the director so as to shape her as per the character.

Furthermore, she added that whatever movie she has done till now, there is always somebody’s vision behind it and she just pours herself into their vision.

About the movie Malang

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Suri will mark his second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu after working with them in Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug respectively. The trailer has garnered mixed responses from the audience and the critics.

Upcoming projects of Disha Patani

The 27-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, essaying a pivotal character. Apart from Malang, she will again share the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming action-drama film, Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. She has also joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor for a film titled KTina.

