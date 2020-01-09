Disha Patani Shares Glimpse Of 'Malang' Song 'Chal Ghar Chale', Watch Video

Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Recently, the makers of Malang unveiled the trailer of the movie that hit a milestone in no time. The trailer of Malang also refreshed the memories of many fans of the film Ek Villain.

On Thursday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share a still of the first song from the movie titled Chal Ghar Chalen.

Disha Patani shares a still of 'Chal Ghar Chalen'

On January 8, Disha Patani took to her social media to share a glimpse of the first song from the movie. Patani also announced that the song titled Chal Ghar Chalen will be released tomorrow.

The visual shows Disha and Aditya’s charming chemistry, and also depicts their blooming love. But the visual ends with Aditya in a scary avatar, while Disha’s eyes filled with tears. Disha, as part of the caption, wrote ‘Uska Pyaar Hi Uska Ghar Tha’.

Along with the visual, the actor also shared a poster of the song. The picture shows Disha and Aditya sharing a warm hug, with a caption saying, ‘ Together is all they ever wanted’. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Malang created quite a stir amongst the audience. In it, Aditya Roy Kapur is looking in a combat avatar. Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Suri will mark his second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu after working with them in Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug respectively.

