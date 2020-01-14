Disha Patani's Bond With Her Pets Is Super Adorable, See Pictures

Actor Disha Patani is one of the promising actors in Bollywood. Apart from being a style icon for fans, the actor is known for her love for animals, especially her pets. In many media interactions, Disha has expressed her affection of the same. She is willing to adopt more pets but her small space at her house comes in the way of this.

Disha Patani Gives Fans Athleisure Goals With Casual Yet Trendy Looks

The actor is often seeing posting pictures of her pets on her social media account. She also has a dedicated account for her pets named bellajasminegokukeety. The account is named after her pets, Bella and Goku, the two dogs and Jasmine and Keety are two cats.

The actor's official pet account is full of adorable pictures. She brightens up the fans day by regularly posting cheesy and cute pictures of them on her personal and also on the pet's account. The account Her pet account's witty bio reads, "Bella - Famous on the gram, Jasmine - Meows, climbs and a whole lot of love! Goku - Always bring me snacks, Keety - Too cool to care!"

Disha Patani's Love For Animals Is Evident In These Instagram Pics

Let’s take a look at some of the cutest pics from the four-legged friends of Disha

1. Bella says Hey!

Unseen Disha Patani Photos That You Must Check Out Right Away

2. The one with Jasmine and Keety

3. With adorable Keety

Disha Patani's Film Debut Was Not MS Dhoni But THIS Tamil Film

4. Goku forever!

5. Posing for the gram!

6. With watchdog!

7. Two cuties with Goku in the back

8. Caught!

Image Courtesy : Disha Patani's pet's official account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.