Disha Patani Gives Fans Athleisure Goals With Casual Yet Trendy Looks

Disha Patani is one of those actors in Bollywood who is famous for her perfectly fit physique. Thanks to the endless hours of efforts put in gym and diet plans, she flaunts her fit physique on social media.

The fitness buff regularly posts pictures and videos on Instagram. All of her looks have something inspirational for all her fans, especially those who want to take up more fitness-related activities.

Disha turned up the heat in this black sports bra with a keyhole neckline. She proudly showed off her perfectly toned abs in this shot. Looking away from the camera she struck a cool pose.

The actor looked stunning as ever in this magenta coloured tank top. The spaghetti strapped top highlighted her hard-earned abs. Disha looks relaxed in her gym wear, and fans have appreciated her gym wear and overall look.

Disha made heads turn in this photoshoot while wearing her trademark athleisure. She wore a printed short-sleeved crop top. Holding an apple in her hand, she posed for the cameras flaunting her fit and toned calves.

The actor pulled off this trendy chic look effortlessly. Wearing a green crop jacket, she paired it up with green high waist cargo pants. She wore a white crop top and accessorised it with oversized earrings and a multichain necklace.

Finishing the look with black pointed-toe shoes, fans found her cute as ever.

Showing off her worked out back and biceps, Disha looked like a perfect fitness enthusiast. She wore a strappy sports bra with a crisscrossed pattern. The actor looked beautiful as she turned her head back at the camera with her eyes closed striking a perfect bodybuilding pose.

Disha Patani was last seen in Bharat, romancing Salman Khan. Her trailer of the upcoming movie has garnered much attention from the audience. She will be seen alongside the likes of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in Malang.

