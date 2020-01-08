Unseen Disha Patani Photos That You Must Check Out Right Away

Disha Patani recently made it to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She reportedly ranked 43 on the list. The actor is now busy with her upcoming movies Radhe, opposite Salman Khan, and Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff. She is not only known for her stunning performances in the movies but also known for her evolution of style and fashion over the years. Here are some of the unseen pictures of Disha Patani before she became a Bollywood bombshell.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts As She Attempts Back Handspring; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Disha Patani In 2019: A Look Back At Her Relationships, Movies, And Hairstyles

A walk through Disha Patani's unseen pictures and her style evolution

Zero Size Phase

Disha opted for a zero size look wherein she looked extremely cute. She wore a glittery dress which was a sleeveless round neck. She looks cute in long earring and messy hairstyle. Take a look:

Flaunting a saree

Disha can be seen wearing a beautiful saree with floral prints. She paired the saree with a round necklace and opted for a wavy hairstyle. She completed her look with a bindi and not to mention she looks adorable.

The bold look

As we all see her bold thigh-slit dresses now, she has been flaunting such bold looks back then too. Here is a picture of the actor before she became the Bollywood bombshell. Disha opted for a white strappy dress with delicate designs on it. She paired the outfit with green long earrings and a sparkly ring.

Flaunting the cute glasses

We may not have seen her wearing any pair of glasses recently but the actor has donned in some beautiful glasses. The Baaghi 3 actor looked cute in glasses with a black frame and denim shirt. It appears that denim has been her favourite since then. Take a look at one of the unseen cute picture of the actor.

Comfortable Fashion

Disha also loves to keep it simple yet classy now and even when she was younger. She looks equally stunning donning in olive spaghetti top and ripped denim. She opted for a simple and messy one-sided hairdo. Not to mention, she looks pretty as always.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani And Rest Of The Malang Cast Have A Merry Time At Anil Kapoor's Dinner Party

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Looks Stunning In Electric Blue Outfit; Tiger Shroff's Sister Asks Questions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.