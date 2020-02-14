Disha Patani's Fans Share Hilarious Photos After Her Influence Post On Social Media

Disha Patani’s fashion choices have given her fans all the major inspiration they need. Be it her airport looks or traditional looks, Disha Patani can carry any outfit with ease. Disha is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices and always makes it a point to make heads turn whenever she steps out.

Her recent promotional photos started a new trend on social media. And also many netizens shared funny pictures while posing like her, with the new trend being called #poseanddresslikeDishaPatani. Netizens have given this trend a hilarious twist which will leave you in splits. Check out a few pictures from netizens on posing and dressing like Disha Patani below.

In the first photo, Disha Patani is seen wearing a white tube top and a white thigh-high slit skirt. Disha Patani completed the look with block heels and dangle earrings. She also opted for dewy makeup with her hair swept on one side. And on the other side shows, a fan who is dressed in a vest which is folded into a tube and a lungi that he is used to copying Disha’s skirt style.

In the second photo, Disha Patani is dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans. She also completed the look with a high ponytail and kohled eyes. She posed with one hand on her neck showing off her accessories on her hand. And on the other hand, her fans tried to imitate the look by wearing a white crop top and blue jeans giving a similar pose like Disha Patani.

