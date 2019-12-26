Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Malang All Set To Have A Sequel?

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will share the screen space in the upcoming movie, Malang. However, even before the release of Malang, the makers are in the minds of having a sequel to it. Here are all the known details on the story so far:

Malang sequel in the works?

Malang has not even released at the box-office yet, and reports suggesting of a possible sequel have already started surfacing. According to reports, Ajay Devgn, who is also among the producers of the Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer has already planned a sequel of the forthcoming release. The reports also talk about how the makers think that their romantic thriller can have a sequel to it. Malang has been scheduled for a release on February 14, 2020. The makers have already zeroed down on a title for the sequel as well. According to reports, the Malang’s sequel has been registered as Mast Malang with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

Malang Cast

The Malang Cast is inclusive of some of the renowned names of the Hindi film Industry. Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will be seen in the pivotal roles from the Malang Cast. Apart from the stars of the industry, Amruta Khanvilkar, Devika Vatsa, and Mehak Manwani are also in the Malang Cast.

More about Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a new-age actor who made her debut appearance with the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She is known for her on-screen performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Bharat. Some of Disha Patani’s upcoming movies include KTina, Malang, Bruce Lee and Radhe.

More about Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is the brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunal Roy Kapur. He made his debut with the 2009 film London Dreams. However, he rose to prominence with the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2. Some of Aditya Roy Kapur’s notable works include Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Fitoor. He shared the screen space with his brother Kunal Roy Kapur in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Some of the forthcoming works of Aditya Roy Kapur include Sadak 2 and Malang.

