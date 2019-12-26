Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor's 'Malang' Gets A New Release Date

From Chhapaak to Sooryavanshi, many awaited Bollywood projects are lined up for the year 2020. Many of them will take a solo, while some may face tough competition at the box-office. Recently, the makers of one of the most anticipated projects, starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, shared the release details of their upcoming film. To avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Aaj Kal, the makers of Luv Ranjan directorialMalang have shifted the release date of the upcoming film. Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead will release on February 14, 2020.

New Release Dates For Our Next Films! 🎞@MalangFilm To Release On 7th February 2020! @ChhalaangFilm To Release On 13th March 2020! — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 26, 2019

The official social media handle of the production house shared the new release dates of its upcoming project. The action-romance, Malang was earlier slated to release on February 14, 2020. However, the film will be released a week earlier to its actual release date. Meanwhile, another upcoming release Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, has been delayed and will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The rom-com is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Details of Malang

The project was announced earlier in March 2019. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani in the lead. Whereas Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu will play a pivotal role. Malang wrapped its shoot a month ago and the makers also released the first look of the lead characters. The action-romance is directed by Mohit Suri under the production banner of Luv Ranjan Films along with T-Series.

